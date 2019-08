- UPDATE (Aug. 6): On Tuesday a spokesperson for the family said that the young boy had died from his injuries.

The original story is below.

Detroit Police have confirmed that an 11-year-old is in critical condition after being hit by a car Saturday afternoon around 3:15 in the area of Plymouth and Southfield Service Drive.

While police are not releasing much information, they are saying that the accident is not being investigated as a hit and run because the driver remained on the scene.

