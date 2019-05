- A 13-year-old from Hamtramck has been arrested in connection with a threat to shoot up multiple schools in Sterling Heights.

On Memorial Day the Sterling Heights Police Department became aware of threats made on Instagram that school shootings were going to happen on Tuesday, May 28. Their investigation led to the teen in Hamtramck.

Police have also heard of another copy-cat Instagram school threat toward David Junior High School in Utica. Police are still investigating that threat but say it appears to be unsubstantiated.

Police say they have an extra police presence on location as a precaution.