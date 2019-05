- A 13-year-old boy is now in critical condition after a pedestrian accident that happened Saturday afternoon around 1:50 p.m. in the area of Memorial and Whitlock.

Authorities say the driver, a 38-year-old woman, was traveling northbound on Memorial, when the boy suddenly turned in front of her on his bike. He was then struck by the vehicle.

Medics made their way to the location and conveyed the boy to the hospital where he was listed in critical condition.

Police say the driver is cooperating and she does not appear to be under the influence of any type of substance.

