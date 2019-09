- Police are unsure what exactly happened Saturday night when a 13-year old was rushed to the hospital from a gunshot wound.

In the 17500 block of Avon around 11:40 p.m. a 13-year-old and his 3-year-old brother were playing with a gun in the basement when the gun went off and hit the teen once.

Medics arrived and he was sent to a local hospital. He’s been listed in stable condition.

It’s unclear at this time who fired the gun.