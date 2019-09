- "I don't know all the details. I just know that was a 100% neglect," said neighbor Brian Armstrong.

Hard not to feel like Brian, when you hear about two young brothers playing with a gun late at night, and it ended in gunfire.

"11:40 at night and your kids why are they up and what are they doing, what are you doing?" Brian.

Detroit Police told FOX 2 it happened Saturday night, at a home off Avon Avenue , near Outer Driver on the city's west side.

A 13-year-old and his 3-year-old brother were playing with a gun in the basement and somehow it went off.

The teen was shot in the back, the bullet exited his stomach. He was rushed to the hospital by ambulance, where he is stable.

"I am sorry for the family. I extend my condolences to everyone," Brian said.

Brian's daughter plays with kids in that house, he's wondering what was going on?

"There is no way that the gun should have been in reach of a kid," he said.

Detroit Police can't say for sure at this point that the 3-year-old accidentally pulled the trigger.

"The gun is to protect your home." Brian said. "The kids don't need to protect the home so there is no reason to have access to it,"

As of right now, police re not saying if any of the adults in the house are in custody for neglect.