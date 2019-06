- Detroit police are investigating after a 14-year-old girl says someone tried to kidnap her while she was walking to school.

The teen told police she was in the area of Gratiot and Chene Thursday morning when she saw a silver pickup truck drive by her.

She said a man got out and grabbed her arm, but she was able to break free and call police.

Police say the suspect is a man in his 30s, about 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighing between 210-240 lbs. He was clean shaven and may have been bald.

If you think you know anything about what happened, you're asked to call Detroit police.