- Detroit Police are investigating a deadly accident that happened in the area of Capitol and Littlefield Saturday morning around 2:55.

Police say when they responded to the above location, the victim, a 14-year-old girl, was unresponsive on the ground outside next to a 2007 gray Chevy Impala. Judging from the damages, police believe that the car rolled over.

There were no other cars at the scene when police arrived.

The victim was eventually taken to the hospital by medics and was later pronounced dead.