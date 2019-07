- 14-year-old Antinique Johnson has been reported missing. It's been reported that she has run away before but usually returns within a few hours.

Antinique Johnson was last seen around 10:30 p.m. on Thursday, July 11th at her home in the 12000 block of Wilfred. She left home without permission and has failed to return.



She is described as a 14-year old black female, unknown height and weight, long brown hair with box braids, brown eyes and has a medium complexion. She was last seen wearing a light green t shirt, army green camo print joggers, and white & grey flip-flops.

She is in good physical and mental condition.

If anyone has seen Antinique Johnson or knows of her whereabouts they are asked to please call Detroit Police Department's Ninth Precinct Investigative Unit at 313-596-1140 or 313-596-5940.