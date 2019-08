- A Pontiac 16-year-old told deputies he brought a gun with him to a basketball game at a rec center because he thought there was going to be trouble with other kids at the center.

A deputy assigned to the City of Pontiac's Youth Recreation Center was monitoring a basketball game Wednesday night when he said the players got into it and were about to get into a fight.

The deputy pulled one of the kids aside and took him to the office where he dropped a backpack that he was carrying. A staff member then picked up the bag and told the deputy there was a pistol inside.

The deputy found the loaded 9mm semi-automatic pistol in the bag. The boy's mother arrived that's when the teen said he had taken the gun from his friend's mother because he thought there was going to be trouble with other kids at the recreation center.

The boy was arrested and lodged at Children's Village. His name will not be released because of his age.