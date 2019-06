- A total of 17 people were shot in Detroit this past weekend. Of those 17, three of them were killed.

“Of those three fatal shootings, three started with arguments that occurred outside of bars,” said Chief James Craig of the Detroit Police Department.

Chief Craig says they all happened outside of Legends in Greektown, Mandee’s on Conant on Detroit’s eastside and Sweet Soul Bistro on West McNichol’s.

So far, no arrests have been made.

“We have a lot of work to do, but some of it comes down to how you handle disputes and so one of the things we’re going to do is we’re going to be highly mobilized and visible,” Chief Craig said.

The shooting in Greektown was the most violent. Not only was a man killed, but two other people were shot and wounded. Investigators say the triple shooting stemmed from an argument.

“I just try to walk away. That’s the best way to stay safe,” said citizen Loy McDowell.

Craig says many of the shootings that happened this past weekend were fueled by alcohol.

“One of the things we are going to reinforce over the days coming is as these locations are letting out, we recognize that people have somewhat consumed alcohol and arguments start and folks are not using good judgement,” Chief Craig said.