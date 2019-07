- Be sure to come out and have a good time at the 17th annual Orchard Lake Fine Art Show!

The fun runs through Sunday and you can expect to see original art, live entertainment and enjoy quality food from local restaurants.

So if you're looking for some great weekend fun, check out the Orchard Lake Fine Art Show, which is being held in the area of Powers and Daly Road in West Bloomfield!

Hours of the show:

Saturday: 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Sunday: 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.