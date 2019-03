- Police are investigating after an 18-year-old was shot and killed overnight on Detroit's west side.

The shooting happened around 1 a.m. near the teen's uncle's home, in the 2700 block of Glendale near Linwood. His uncle told us he heard the shots but didn't realize it involved his nephew because he doesn't live in the area.

Investigators say witnesses aren't exactly being forthcoming with information. Three of them told police they heard shots being fired and then when they realized Jones had been shot, they took him to a nearby hospital where he died. A fourth witness was at the hospital and refused to give police his name.

Family members have identified the victim to us as Andre Jones.

Several markers for shell casings were seen at the scene.

Police haven't given any other details right now about a possible suspect or motive.