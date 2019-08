- Detroit Police are investigating after an 18-year-old man was found dead inside of a home located in the 2100 block of Bryanston Crescent Sunday morning around 1:30.

Police say the young man was in the basement with two other people when he was shot. The circumstance on how he was shot is unknown at this time.

When police arrived, the man was dead on the scene.

Stay with FOX 2 for updates.