- The Sterling Heights Police Department said an 18-year-old man was killed Thursday morning in a crash between a motorcycle and at least one other car.

Police were called to the intersection of 16 Mile and Ryan Road around 10:45 a.m. to a report of a crash.

Police confirmed the accident is fatal and an 18-year-old man was killed. His name was not released.

Video from SkyFOX showed at least two other vehicles involved in the crash.

No other information regarding what caused the crash was released.