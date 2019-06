- Detroit Police are investigating a shooting that happened Friday evening around 7:00 p.m. in the 2900 block of Doris.

Authorities say the victim, an 18-year-old male, and a group of people were allegedly standing in front of the above location for a prom send off, when the suspect came outside and began complaining about them standing in front of his home.

The suspect then produced a handgun and fired several shots. One of those shots struck the victim.

After striking the victim, the suspect entered a blue or gray Hyundai and fled the location.

The victim was privately transported to a local hospital and listed in temporary serious condition.

The suspect is being described as a black male, in his 40’s. He stands around 6’0, has a stocky built and braids. He was last seen wearing glasses and a baseball cap.

If you have any information on this incident, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SpeakUp.