- Detroit Police are looking for the suspect involved in a shooting that happened Sunday morning around 1:20 in the area of Appoline and Grand River.

Police say the victim, an 18-year-old man, was shot at the above location during a party. After the shooting, he was taken to the hospital, where he later died of his injuries.

As of right now, police do not have a suspect in custody.

If you have any information on the shooting, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SpeakUp.