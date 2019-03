- A Belleville man was sentenced to prison Friday for hitting and killing Detroit Police Officer Fadi Shukur in August 2018.

Johnathan Cole was sentenced to a minimum of three years and up to 15 years in prison for reckless driving resulting in death and leaving the scene in the death of 30-year-old Fadi Shukur, who worked on the city's west side with the 8th Precinct.

Only on the force 18 months, Shukur was answering a call for crowd control at a vigil at McNichols near Stahelin around 2:40 a.m. on August 4, 2018 when he was struck outside of his patrol car. Shukur was walking to his car when he was hit by a speeding SUV. The driver sped between the officer's cars disregarding their flashing lights.

That driver, 19-year-old Jonathan David Cole, left the scene but later turned himself in. Shukur fought for his life for two weeks on life support before passing away, as his head injuries were too severe.

Family: Detroit officer killed in hit-and-run was a hero who loved serving Detroit

Shukur's stepfather, Anthony Dean Banks, spoke before the sentencing. He said Fadi immigrated to the U.S. in the early 2000s, spent six years in the Navy, and once he got out, did his schooling and joined the Detroit police force.

"I just want it to be known that he told me in private that he did love his job. He loved the people he worked with and he wanted to help people in the city. That was his cause, his goal. His life was ended tragically, and many, many people will be affected by this for the rest of their lives," he said.

His mother, Anita Banks, said Fadi loved his country.

"His mission was to serve the flag of the United States, serve the people. He never complained about anything," she said.

She said when she asked Fadi why he wanted to be a police office she said he told her: "I care about people mom, I really care about people. A lot of people need help."

Fallen Detroit police officer Fadi Shakur laid to rest

His wife, Nadine, said they were married for 35 days.

"We had a life ahead to live," she said. "My husband is praying for you. And me and my husband will forgive you."

Cole took his opportunity to speak, turning around to address to the family.

"It was unintentional and I pray that you all can find forgiveness in your heart. And I am sorry," he said.