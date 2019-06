- One teen was sent to the hospital after a shooting that happened Sunday morning around 2:00 a.m. in the 13500 block of Archdale.

Police say the victim, a 19-year-old man, reported that he was walking with his friend, when the suspects pulled up in a Ford Escape and shot him.

The victim was then taken to the hospital by medics. He is currently in serious condition.

Police say the suspects are possibly two Black men driving an Escape.

The shooting is still being investigated.

Stay with FOX 2 for updates.