<!-- begin: STORY --> <div id="infinite-scroll-stories" class="v2design-story-infinite"> <div id="story-loading"> <img src="http://www.fox2detroit.com/fox-main-theme/images/loading.gif" /> </div> <article> <section id="story417885872" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY"> <header class="mod-header story-header"> <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="417885872" data-article-version="1.0">1st grader starts lemonade stand to help detained migrant families</h1> </header> addthis:url="http://www.fox2detroit.com/news/local-news/1st-grader-starts-lemonade-stand-to-help-detained-migrant-families" addthis:title="1st grader starts lemonade stand to help detained migrant families"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-417885872.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-417885872");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <figure class="story-media"> <div id="storyPlayer_417885872_417883293_114886"></div> <script>$(function(){var <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 12 2019 09:36PM EDT</span></p> <p class="videoPostedDate-417885872"><strong>Video Posted</strong><span> Jul 12 2019 09:19PM EDT<span></p> </div> </div> data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/12/1st_grader_starts_lemonade_stand_to_help_0_7519638_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/12/1st_grader_starts_lemonade_stand_to_help_0_7519638_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/12/1st_grader_starts_lemonade_stand_to_help_0_7519638_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/12/1st_grader_starts_lemonade_stand_to_help_0_7519638_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/12/1st_grader_starts_lemonade_stand_to_help_0_7519638_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-417885872-417883278" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/12/1st_grader_starts_lemonade_stand_to_help_0_7519638_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/12/1st_grader_starts_lemonade_stand_to_help_0_7519638_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/12/1st_grader_starts_lemonade_stand_to_help_0_7519638_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/12/1st_grader_starts_lemonade_stand_to_help_0_7519638_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/12/1st_grader_starts_lemonade_stand_to_help_0_7519638_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> (FOX 2) - The politics are hotly debated but the emotion associated with seeing children in detention facilities is pretty much universal.</p><p>Five-year-old Emaan Uppal saw these images herself and made a decision to do something.</p><p>FOX 2: "What did you see that made you think I should raise money for charity?"</p><p>"Because kids that are in cages it makes me feel sad," she said. "So I wanted to do it for my lemonade stand."</p><p>The stories of migrant children - more specifically the images even for a 5-year-old, were devastating, thought provoking and ultimately action spurring.</p><p>"We watch the news all the time," said Meriam Uppal, her mother. "And she looked up and was like 'Mama, why are those kids in cages?' It's tough question to answer considering she's 5... but I said we should try to help them."</p><p>Emaan Uppal is going to the first grade so a lemonade stand felt like her kind of thing. </p><p>FOX 2: "What's your secret recipe for the lemonade if you don't mind?</p><p>"Lemons, sugar, water and little bit of ice," said Meriam.<br /> <br /> But then she realized what she could do with the money she raised Friday to help other people her same age.</p><p>"It made me feel proud for her as a 5-year-old and to realize beyond her radius of a world that there are people who are suffering," said Meriam. "She wanted to do something to help them. It made me feel like I'm doing something right."</p><p>So far Emaan has raised about $550. More Local News Stories data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/12/Redford_woman_struck_in_hit_and_run_on_4_0_7519475_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/12/Redford_woman_struck_in_hit_and_run_on_4_0_7519475_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/12/Redford_woman_struck_in_hit_and_run_on_4_0_7519475_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/12/Redford_woman_struck_in_hit_and_run_on_4_0_7519475_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/12/Redford_woman_struck_in_hit_and_run_on_4_0_7519475_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A night of fireworks ended with a hit and run for a Redford Township woman on the Fourth of July." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Redford woman struck in hit and run on July 4 waits for justice</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 12 2019 10:06PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A night of fireworks ended with a hit and run for a Redford Township woman on the Fourth of July.</p><p>"All I remember is flying into midair, hitting the windshield and hitting the ground," said Sharay Ross.</p><p>Ross and her sister decided to call it a night around 10 p.m. But, as she and her sister stepped into the street to cross - she dropped her sweater.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full story <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/ypsilanti-man-shoots-and-kills-wife-thinking-she-was-an-intruder" title="Ypsilanti man shoots and kills wife thinking she was an intruder" data-articleId="417880212" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/12/Ypsilanti_man_shoots_and_kills_wife_thin_0_7519630_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/12/Ypsilanti_man_shoots_and_kills_wife_thin_0_7519630_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/12/Ypsilanti_man_shoots_and_kills_wife_thin_0_7519630_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/12/Ypsilanti_man_shoots_and_kills_wife_thin_0_7519630_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/12/Ypsilanti_man_shoots_and_kills_wife_thin_0_7519630_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="It's a nightmare for the families of Bryan and Ashley James of Ypsilanti Township." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Ypsilanti man shoots and kills wife thinking she was an intruder</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 12 2019 09:09PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>It's a nightmare for the families of Bryan and Ashley James of Ypsilanti Township.</p><p>"We're hurt, hurting bad," said Carnae Sanders, the victim's cousin. "Ashley was a beautiful person."</p><p>Ashley shot and killed by her husband Thursday morning inside their home on Desoto Street just before 2 am. after he allegedly grabbed his gun, saw who he believed to be an intruder and pulled the trigger.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full story <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/wyandotte-police-raise-money-for-girl-hit-by-fleeing-motorcyclist" title="Wyandotte police raise money for girl hit by fleeing motorcyclist" data-articleId="417873865" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/12/Wyandotte_police_raise_money_for_girl_st_0_7519607_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/12/Wyandotte_police_raise_money_for_girl_st_0_7519607_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/12/Wyandotte_police_raise_money_for_girl_st_0_7519607_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/12/Wyandotte_police_raise_money_for_girl_st_0_7519607_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/12/Wyandotte_police_raise_money_for_girl_st_0_7519607_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="The Wyandotte Police Department is helping a 5-year-old child who was hit by a motorcyclist." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Wyandotte police raise money for girl hit by fleeing motorcyclist</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 12 2019 08:40PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The Wyandotte Police Department is helping a 5-year-old child who was hit by a motorcyclist.</p><p>The motorcyclist was fleeing police after they tried to pull him over going 60 miles an hour before losing control of his bike. He hit the girl at W. Jefferson and Mill Street as she and her family were leaving the fireworks show in nearby Ecorse on Saturday.</p><p>"The motorcycle went down and slid and struck the 5-year-old girl," said Police Chief Brian Zalewski. Featured Videos (Photo credit: Beaux and Paws)" title="ugc_beauxandpawssplit_071219-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>12-year-old boy makes stylish bow ties to help shelter animals find forever homes</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/let-it-rip/police-use-of-facial-recognition-and-the-billionaire-who-received-a-sweet-plea-deal"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/12/LET_IT_RIP__Police_using_facial_recognit_0_7518201_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="LET_IT_RIP__Police_using_facial_recognit_0_20190712160553"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Police use of facial recognition and the billionaire who received a sweet plea deal</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/deputy-saves-choking-newborn-s-life-in-dramatic-video"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/12/baby%20for%20web_1562936656371.png_7517465_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Photo and video credit: Berkeley County Sheriff's Office" title="baby for web_1562936656371.png-402429.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Deputy saves choking 12-day-old infant after stopping speeding vehicle</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/r-kelly-arrested-in-chicago-on-federal-sex-trafficking-charges-reports-say"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/12/GETTY%20r%20kelly_1562980248412.jpg_7519757_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="(Photo by E. Jason Wambsgans-Pool/Getty Images)" title="GETTY r kelly_1562980248412.jpg-404023.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Feds bring new sex-crime charges against R. id="article_10155_65880_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/1st-grader-starts-lemonade-stand-to-help-detained-migrant-families" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/12/1st_grader_starts_lemonade_stand_to_help_0_7519638_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/12/1st_grader_starts_lemonade_stand_to_help_0_7519638_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/12/1st_grader_starts_lemonade_stand_to_help_0_7519638_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/12/1st_grader_starts_lemonade_stand_to_help_0_7519638_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/12/1st_grader_starts_lemonade_stand_to_help_0_7519638_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>1st grader starts lemonade stand to help detained migrant families</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/ypsilanti-man-shoots-and-kills-wife-thinking-she-was-an-intruder" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/12/wjbk_deadly%20intruder%20mistake1_1562979121703.jpg_7519453_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/12/wjbk_deadly%20intruder%20mistake1_1562979121703.jpg_7519453_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/12/wjbk_deadly%20intruder%20mistake1_1562979121703.jpg_7519453_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/12/wjbk_deadly%20intruder%20mistake1_1562979121703.jpg_7519453_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/12/wjbk_deadly%20intruder%20mistake1_1562979121703.jpg_7519453_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Ypsilanti man shoots and kills wife thinking she was an intruder</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/wyandotte-police-raise-money-for-girl-hit-by-fleeing-motorcyclist" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/12/Wyandotte_police_raise_money_for_girl_st_0_7519607_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/12/Wyandotte_police_raise_money_for_girl_st_0_7519607_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/12/Wyandotte_police_raise_money_for_girl_st_0_7519607_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/12/Wyandotte_police_raise_money_for_girl_st_0_7519607_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/12/Wyandotte_police_raise_money_for_girl_st_0_7519607_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Wyandotte police raise money for girl hit by fleeing motorcyclist</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/ohio-girl-who-had-gone-missing-in-ypsilanti-discovered-safe-in-florida" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/12/BF09FCBE31F54EAA83C871FA3BE8859B_1562972264295_7518943_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/12/BF09FCBE31F54EAA83C871FA3BE8859B_1562972264295_7518943_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/12/BF09FCBE31F54EAA83C871FA3BE8859B_1562972264295_7518943_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/12/BF09FCBE31F54EAA83C871FA3BE8859B_1562972264295_7518943_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/12/BF09FCBE31F54EAA83C871FA3BE8859B_1562972264295_7518943_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>FOUND: Ohio girl who had gone missing in Ypsilanti is safe in Florida</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/man-accused-of-shooting-3-including-child-beating-own-toddler-sees-judge" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/12/wjbk_daryl%20edwards%20charged%20with%20shooting%20ex%20gf%20and%20kid2_1562970882099.jpg_7518916_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/12/wjbk_daryl%20edwards%20charged%20with%20shooting%20ex%20gf%20and%20kid2_1562970882099.jpg_7518916_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/12/wjbk_daryl%20edwards%20charged%20with%20shooting%20ex%20gf%20and%20kid2_1562970882099.jpg_7518916_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/12/wjbk_daryl%20edwards%20charged%20with%20shooting%20ex%20gf%20and%20kid2_1562970882099.jpg_7518916_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/12/wjbk_daryl%20edwards%20charged%20with%20shooting%20ex%20gf%20and%20kid2_1562970882099.jpg_7518916_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Man accused of shooting 3 including child, beating own toddler sees judge</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-4"> <div 