- Two men were arrested Tuesday after a shooting outside an apartment complex.

Police were called around 2 a.m. to the 400 block of Covington Drive, which is near Woodward and McNichols.

A man was just walking down the street when someone opened fire. The 22-year-old man was hit in the thigh but we're told he's expected to be okay.

Sources say the two suspects were found inside the apartment building. Police have a 54-year-old man and a 34-year-old man in custody.

Right now police are figuring out if the suspects knew the victim or if this was random. Police also aren't sure about a motive yet.

Charges are pending.