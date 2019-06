- Two men are dead after a car accident that happened Sunday morning around 2:00 a.m. in the area of Van Dyke and 7 Mile.

Detroit Police say a John Doe was driving and disregarded a red light, which caused him to crash into a semi-truck.

That man was taken to the hospital by medics and died of his injuries.

There was also a second man who passed away from the accident, but police are not confirming if he was the truck driver or a passenger.

Stay with FOX 2 for updates.