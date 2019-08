- Police say the two women that died when their car went into a small pond at a condominium complex were a mother and daughter that were both disabled.

The accident happened Wednesday just before 11 a.m. at the Saybrook Condominium Complex, in the 5000 block of Amherst Court.

Police in Waterford Township now say the 2019 Ford Escape was being driven by an 83-year-old man from Waterford, and he left the car running with the women still inside while went to go inside.

Police say he left the transmission in drive, and the vehicle rolled forward down a small embankment and went into the water. The car went completely underwater with both women still inside - his 56-year-old daughter and his 81-year-old wife.

Both passengers were disabled. Both were eventually freed by emergency crews and rushed to the hospital, but neither survived.

Police haven't said if the family lived in the complex or if they were there visiting.

Police haven't given the names yet of the mother and daughter.