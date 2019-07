- Authorities say two people were found fatally shot inside a northern Michigan hotel room over the weekend, just blocks away from the National Cherry Festival grounds.

Traverse City police Capt. Jim Bussell tells the Traverse City Record-Eagle that officers responded after staff at Hotel Indigo couldn't get into the room Sunday afternoon after checkout time. The room was locked and barricaded from the inside.

Bussell says each person appeared to have been shot once and three guns were found in the room.

Bussell says autopsies were planned to confirm cause of death. He says it wasn't immediately known when the shootings took place.

WPBN-TV reports the deaths are being investigated as a possible killing and suicide.

Authorities didn't name the people or say where they were from.

The hotel is located in downtown Traverse City on Grandview Parkway, just a few blocks from where the annual National Cherry Festival was happening, which started Saturday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report

Fox 2 reported on this story from Southfield, Mich.

--

If you or a loved one is feeling distressed, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. The crisis center provides free and confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255, or text 741-741.