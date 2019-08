- Two full-scale disaster drills are happening Thursday in several locations around metro Detroit.

One training exercise is happening at the University of Michigan-Dearborn, and others are happening around Macomb County. Neighbors in these areas should expect to see large police presences and could hear loud, simulated gunfire.

The timing for these trainings comes just days after more than 30 people were killed in multiple mass shootings over the weekend. In the Texas border city of El Paso, a gunman opened fire Saturday morning in a shopping area packed with thousands of people during the busy back-to-school season. The attack killed 20 and wounded more than two dozen, many of them critically.

Hours later in Dayton, Ohio, a gunman wearing body armor and carrying extra magazines opened fire in a popular nightlife area, killing nine and injuring at least 26 people. The suspected shooter was shot to death by responding officers.

The University of Michigan-Dearborn exercise will happen around 10 a.m. on the south end of campus, in and around the College of Arts, Sciences, and Letters (CASL) building. Crews will be practicing various tactics to respond to simulated gunfire.

Over in Macomb County, the trainings will happen throughout the morning in various locations. It will be happening at the COMTEC site in Mt. Clemens, at L'Anse Creuse High School in Harrison Township, as well as other, smaller trainings at other high schools in Clinton Township and Warren.

More than 100 police, fire, EMS and hospital personnel will take part in the training exercise, alongside 250 school staff members and students.

All trainings in Macomb County are expected to conclude by noon.