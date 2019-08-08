< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. 2 full-scale active shooter drills happening in Metro Detroit today <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 08 2019 08:37AM EDT</span></p> data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/08/police%20lights%20crime%20tape%20generic%20_OP_1_CP__1565267848549.jpg_7581082_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/08/police%20lights%20crime%20tape%20generic%20_OP_1_CP__1565267848549.jpg_7581082_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/08/police%20lights%20crime%20tape%20generic%20_OP_1_CP__1565267848549.jpg_7581082_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/08/police%20lights%20crime%20tape%20generic%20_OP_1_CP__1565267848549.jpg_7581082_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/08/police%20lights%20crime%20tape%20generic%20_OP_1_CP__1565267848549.jpg_7581082_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-422830284-422830258" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/08/police%20lights%20crime%20tape%20generic%20_OP_1_CP__1565267848549.jpg_7581082_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/08/police%20lights%20crime%20tape%20generic%20_OP_1_CP__1565267848549.jpg_7581082_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/08/police%20lights%20crime%20tape%20generic%20_OP_1_CP__1565267848549.jpg_7581082_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, <p><strong class='dateline'>(FOX 2)</strong> - Two full-scale disaster drills are happening Thursday in several locations around metro Detroit. Neighbors in these areas should expect to see large police presences and could hear loud, simulated gunfire. </p><p>The timing for these trainings comes just days after more than 30 people <a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/news/2-mass-shootings-in-less-than-24-hours-shock-us-1-1">were killed in multiple mass shootings over the weekend</a>. In the Texas border city of El Paso, a gunman opened fire Saturday morning in a shopping area packed with thousands of people during the busy back-to-school season. The attack killed 20 and wounded more than two dozen, many of them critically.</p><p>Hours later in Dayton, Ohio, a gunman wearing body armor and carrying extra magazines opened fire in a popular nightlife area, killing nine and injuring at least 26 people. The suspected shooter was shot to death by responding officers.</p><p>The University of Michigan-Dearborn exercise will happen around 10 a.m. on the south end of campus, in and around the College of Arts, Sciences, and Letters (CASL) building. Crews will be practicing various tactics to respond to simulated gunfire. </p><p><strong>| RELATED: <br> <a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/news/local-news/mass-shootings-renew-calls-for-red-flag-gun-legislation-in-michigan">Mass shootings renew calls for red flag gun legislation in Michigan</a><br> <a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/news/gunfire-incidents-everywhere-countries-issue-travel-alerts-for-us-after-mass-shootings">Gunfire incidents everywhere': Countries issue travel alerts for US after mass shootings</a></strong></p><p>Over in Macomb County, the trainings will happen throughout the morning in various locations. It will be happening at the COMTEC site in Mt. <li><a href="/web/wjbk/news/local-news/woman-missing-from-group-home-in-redford-township">Woman missing from group home in Redford Township</a></li> <li><a href="/web/wjbk/news/local-news/excessive-heat-warning-friday-and-saturday-in-metro-detroit">Excessive heat warning Friday and Saturday in metro Detroit; chance of storms</a></li> <li><a href="/web/wjbk/good-day/cooking-school-sponsored-by-andiamo/carrabba-s-summer-cooking-without-the-calories">Carrabba's summer cooking without the calories</a></li> <li><a href="/web/wjbk/good-day/amy-s-angels/brandon-inge-s-dingers-for-dipg-aug-17">Brandon Inge's Dingers for DIPG Aug. 17</a></li> <li><a href="/web/wjbk/good-day/talking-to-kids-about-race-racism">Talking to kids about race & racism</a></li> <li><a href="/web/wjbk/good-day/-masterchef-mystery-box-challenge-with-derek-and-ryan">'Masterchef' mystery box challenge with Derek and Ryan</a></li> Can we find a way to stop the violence and keep the right to bear arms? What should we do to prevent the next mass shooting?" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Let It Rip special: mass shootings and gun control</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 08 2019 09:59AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper no-content"> <div class="body-content"> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full story <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/woman-missing-from-group-home-in-redford-township" title="Woman missing from group home in Redford Township" data-articleId="422834607" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/08/wjbk-missing-lamia-dixon-080819_1565269494638_7581132_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/08/wjbk-missing-lamia-dixon-080819_1565269494638_7581132_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/08/wjbk-missing-lamia-dixon-080819_1565269494638_7581132_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/08/wjbk-missing-lamia-dixon-080819_1565269494638_7581132_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/08/wjbk-missing-lamia-dixon-080819_1565269494638_7581132_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Woman missing from group home in Redford Township</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 08 2019 09:05AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Police in Redford Township are asking for the public's help locating a woman who is missing from her group home. </p><p>Lamia Dixon is 27 years old and is in need of her medication for diabetes and schizophrenia. </p><p>She was last seen in the area of Beech Daly and Seven Mile in Redford Township. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full story <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/entertainment/willie-nelson-cancels-grand-rapids-show-and-tour-cites-breathing-problem-" title="Willie Nelson cancels Grand Rapids show and tour, cites 'breathing problem'" data-articleId="422821997" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/08/getty-willie-nelson-080819_1565265131790_7580940_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/08/getty-willie-nelson-080819_1565265131790_7580940_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/08/getty-willie-nelson-080819_1565265131790_7580940_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/08/getty-willie-nelson-080819_1565265131790_7580940_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/08/getty-willie-nelson-080819_1565265131790_7580940_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Willie Nelson cancels Grand Rapids show and tour, cites 'breathing problem'</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 08 2019 07:52AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Willie Nelson has canceled his tour because of a "breathing problem."</p><p>The 86-year-old singer apologized on Twitter late Wednesday, writing "I need to have my doctor check out." Nelson had just finished performing with Alison Krauss in Toledo, Ohio, and he was next scheduled to appear Friday in Grand Rapids, Michigan.</p><p>He wrote "I'll be back."</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full story <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_0724_" > <span <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/08/wjbk-missing-lamia-dixon-080819_1565269494638_7581132_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/08/wjbk-missing-lamia-dixon-080819_1565269494638_7581132_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/08/wjbk-missing-lamia-dixon-080819_1565269494638_7581132_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/08/wjbk-missing-lamia-dixon-080819_1565269494638_7581132_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Woman missing from group home in Redford Township</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/2-full-scale-active-shooter-drills-happening-in-metro-detroit-today" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/08/police%20lights%20crime%20tape%20generic%20_OP_1_CP__1565267848549.jpg_7581082_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/08/police%20lights%20crime%20tape%20generic%20_OP_1_CP__1565267848549.jpg_7581082_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/08/police%20lights%20crime%20tape%20generic%20_OP_1_CP__1565267848549.jpg_7581082_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/08/police%20lights%20crime%20tape%20generic%20_OP_1_CP__1565267848549.jpg_7581082_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/08/police%20lights%20crime%20tape%20generic%20_OP_1_CP__1565267848549.jpg_7581082_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>2 full-scale active shooter drills happening in Metro Detroit today</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/entertainment/willie-nelson-cancels-grand-rapids-show-and-tour-cites-breathing-problem-" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/08/getty-willie-nelson-080819_1565265131790_7580940_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/08/getty-willie-nelson-080819_1565265131790_7580940_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/08/getty-willie-nelson-080819_1565265131790_7580940_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/08/getty-willie-nelson-080819_1565265131790_7580940_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/08/getty-willie-nelson-080819_1565265131790_7580940_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Willie Nelson cancels Grand Rapids show and tour, cites 'breathing problem'</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/macomb-county-sheriff-s-office-deploy-drones-for-water-rescues" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/07/police%20drone2_1565235701770.jpg_7580491_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/07/police%20drone2_1565235701770.jpg_7580491_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/07/police%20drone2_1565235701770.jpg_7580491_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/07/police%20drone2_1565235701770.jpg_7580491_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/07/police%20drone2_1565235701770.jpg_7580491_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Macomb County Sheriff's Office deploy drones for water rescues</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/6-injured-when-car-speeding-from-police-hits-vehicle-of-innocent-bystanders" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/07/mark%20twain%20crash_1565234727689.jpg_7580489_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/07/mark%20twain%20crash_1565234727689.jpg_7580489_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/07/mark%20twain%20crash_1565234727689.jpg_7580489_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/07/mark%20twain%20crash_1565234727689.jpg_7580489_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/07/mark%20twain%20crash_1565234727689.jpg_7580489_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>6 injured when car speeding from police hits vehicle of innocent bystanders</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-4"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/news/local">Local</a></h4> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/weather">Weather</a></h4> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/sports">Sports</a></h4> <h4><a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/community">Community</a></h4> 