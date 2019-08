- Two people were hurt in a shooting at a bar in Ferndale overnight. Police have two people in custody right now.

The shooting happened early Friday around 1 a.m. at The Bosco on Woodward, near Nine Mile.

We're told there was some kind of commotion inside the bar and it was taken outside to the sidewalk, where dozens of shots were fired.

Then, the suspects went about a block north, turned right onto Breckenridge Street and fired more shots. Several more gun casings were found there, which is right near the beginning of that residential street.

Police didn't elaborate on how the suspects were apprehended, but do say they have two people in custody right now.

The two people who were hurt have non life-threatening injuries.

Police say this was an isolated incident and there's no ongoing threat or danger to the public. It's not known right now why the shooting happened.