- Two men were sent the hospital after a shooting that happened Saturday night around 11:50 in the 6000 block of Frambrook.

Police say at the above location, there were shots fired at a party. As a result, two victims were struck. The first victim, a 20-year-old man, suffered from gunshots wounds to the arms and chest. He is currently in critical condition.

The second victim, a 33-year-old man, suffered a gunshot wound to the right arm, and he is in stable condition.

As of right now, police do not have a suspect in custody.

If you have any information on this shooting, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SpeakUp.

