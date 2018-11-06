2 shot, 1 killed in attempted murder-suicide in Sterling Heights

- Two people were shot and one killed at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday at the parking lot of E and R Industrial in Sterling Heights.

"We got a 911 call about a shooting that just occurred," said Lt. Mario Bastianelli. "Two people were shot it was attempted murder-suicide."

The male shooter wounded a woman and fatally shot himself. The woman was taken to a local hospital where police say she is in stable condition.

Police say it was a domestic situation between a boyfriend and his girlfriend who they are not identifying at this time and investigators are not confirming how the couple is connected to the business.

Sources tell FOX 2 that the woman works for the industrial equipment supplier and that her boyfriend followed her into the company's parking lot Tuesday morning.

"From what we understand is that there was some kind of dispute in parking lot and that the male half shoots the female and after shooting her, then turns the gun on himself and takes his own life." said Bastianelli.

Back at the shooting scene, a number of people who appear to be connected to the shooter gathered in the parking lot to provide support to one another.

They declined comment and requested privacy. FOX 2 contacted the company about the tragedy and company officials released the following statement:

"This is a terrible situation. Our hearts go out to those involved in this tragedy and their families. We are cooperating fully with police and our priority is with the safety and security of our team members, and we will provide them with counseling services.

"In addition, we are closing the facility for the day and plan to reopen Wednesday."

As the investigation continues police say they are working to gather surveillance video and speak to anyone who may have witnessed the tragedy unfold.