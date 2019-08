- Police are looking for two suspects who stole a tow truck in an attempt to rob a check cashing store.

Police say overnight the suspects called a tow truck to pick them up on Detroit's west side. When the truck arrived at the 17000 block of Freeland, they carjacked the driver at gunpoint.

The men then used the stolen tow truck to back into the front of a check cashing store just a couple blocks away, in the 14000 block of West McNichols around 2:15 a.m. Friday.

Police says it doesn't appear like they got away with anything, but we're told they caused thousands of dollars in damage.

Police don't have much of a description of the suspects yet, except that it was to men appearing to be in their 20s and 30s.