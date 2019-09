When you think of opioid addiction, you probably don't usually think of kids.

It can be challenging to find help for young people who get hooked on pain killers, but an event this week is making it easier to access resources for treatment and prevention.

Dr. Karla Mitchell joins FOX 2 along with student Zuria Snyder to talk about the free 2019 Opioid Youth Summit in Detroit.

The schedule is as follows:

Thursday, September 12, 2019 from 9am to 4pm. Grades 8-12 and youth under 19.

Friday, September 13, 2019 from 4pm - 10:30pm - Ages 18-24+

Durfee Innovation Society, 2470 Collingwood, Detroit