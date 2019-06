- A 22-year-old woman was sent to the hospital after a shooting that happened Sunday morning around 1:40 a.m. in the 17000 block of Pennington.

Detroit Police say the woman was sitting in her Pontiac Grand Prix, backed in her driveway, when the suspect walked up and began firing several shots, striking the windshield of the car. The woman was also struck.

The woman suffered a gunshot wound to the neck and arm, and was transported to a local hospital. She is currently in serious condtion.

Police say the suspect is described as a black male between 5’8-6’0 and weighs around 180 pounds. He was last seen armed and wearing all black.