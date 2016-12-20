Long odds: Grand Rapids couple welcomes identical triplet boys

- The Vander-Molens have been through a great amount of heartbreak. But this holiday season - they're taking joy in the rapid expansion of their family, despite the long odds.

John and Julie Vander-Molen of Grand Rapids welcomed identical triplet boys this week. Named Ivan, William, and Harrison, the three boys are little miracles for several reasons.

The couple endured a miscarriage and then Julie's father passed away.

As they clung to each other, they continued to try and have a child. Then this year they got the exciting news that she was pregnant with three bundles of joy.

The exact odds of having identical triplets have not been officially calculated but some estimates place them as high as 1 in 200 million.

To the new parents: congratulations and good luck telling them apart.