Terror attack puts some on edge for New Year's celebrations Local News Terror attack puts some on edge for New Year’s celebrations

The latest terror attack in Berlin has put many large cities - including Detroit – on edge as everyone gears up for a series of big events throughout the holiday season.

“2016 was really horrible for me and a lot of other people I know. So, I just really hope that 2017 is better.”

People in Detroit can't wait to ring in a New Year.

“I thought 2016 was a good year, but I hope 2017 is even better.”

And what better way to ring it in, than watching the “D Drop” in Campus Martius Park. The event is expected to draw more than 26,000 people on New Year's Eve.

“Two stages, two bands, two DJs, two balloon drops, everything happening with the beautiful view of the downtown skyline, and the D drop at midnight.”

Event Producer Matt Flynn of Ultimate Fun Productions is already in high gear, making sure the party goes off without a hitch.

“Everything is going on schedule, the stage and the tower for the “D” was set up on Sunday night.”

Flynn says he'll have top notch security on hand, also in light of the recent tragedy in Berlin, where a truck veered into a crowd of people celebrating the holidays.

“Safety is always number one. We produce about 50 events a year all over the state and Midwest. We always look to work with local law-enforcement for security, we bring our own security in, and also we work with the park security here.”

Another realistic concern is drunk driving.

“We want to make sure not only is the crowd safe, but to get home they are safe. We work well with Lyft, we work well with Uber, as well as behind the scenes we’re busing 1500 people to different hotels.”

So, if you want to see the “D Drop”, head over to NYEDetroit.com for ticket information.