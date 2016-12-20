2 men found shot to death in basement on Detroit's west side

- Two men were found shot to death in a basement on Detroit's west side.



One of the victims was Robert Eddins, a former NFL defensive end with the Buffalo Bills.

Both were discovered with multiple gunshot wounds to their bodies, according to Detroit police. Eddins is 28 years old, no age has been released of the second victim.

One of the men's fathers found them when he went to the house looking for his son.

