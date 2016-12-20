FBI searching for carjack suspects, offers $2,000 reward Local News FBI searching for carjack suspects, offers $2,000 reward

FBI officials need your help to solve a brazen crime that took place near the Hamtramck/Detroit border earlier this month.

"They pulled up alongside a vehicle which was parked along the roadway and jumped out of white cargo van," said David Gelios, FBI Detroit director. "And at gunpoint carjacked that vehicle."

Officials say before the driver of the van left the scene of the crime, his front seat passenger who was also armed, and another passenger, jumped out of the van.

The suspect who had the gun ordered the victim out of his vehicle at gunpoint and then both suspects carjacked the victim and left the scene

"The victim was uninjured as far as I know and the vehicle was recovered," said Gelios. "That's the good news."

Officials say Hamtramck police spotted the stolen vehicle near Moran Street and that's when a pursuit took place of the alleged carjackers.

The suspects got away but before they did, they were caught on a nearby gas station's surveillance video.

Officials want anyone who has information on the suspects to speak up before they strike again.

"Sometimes there is reluctance to do that," Gelios said. "But with public's help we are going to start disrupting these criminal's ability to conduct brazen crimes like this."

Officials say there is a reward if you can help officials arrest the suspects.

"We are offering up to $2,000 reward for people who can provide us information that leads to the arrest of the suspects responsible for carjacking," Gelios said.

If you have information officials want you to call the Help Eliminate Auto Theft anonymous tip line at 1-800-242-HEAT.