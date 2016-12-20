Councilman wants Warren mayor to prove innocence with polygraph test Local News Councilman wants Warren mayor to prove innocence with polygraph test Warren Mayor Jim Fouts is sticking to his story that an alleged offensive recording of him disparaging the mentally challenged is not him,

Fouts said the audio file was doctored but has not made any public comment in person, preferring to weigh in on Facebook. FOX 2 went to Warren city hall for answers.

FOX 2: "Is Mayor Fouts here today?"

City employee: "Mayor Jim Fouts is at work in city hall."

"He's in but he's in a meeting right now," said a city employee.

But he's still shying away from the cameras but he is taking on Facebook, calling a recording of his alleged offensive comments phony. They were released during a feud with Macomb County executive Mark Hackel.

In his Facebook post, Fouts also claims he has helped special needs people in the past and wants to do more work for the cause in the future. But some people, like City council member Scott Stevens, aren't buying it.

"I detest him," said Scott Stevens, Warren city council member. "Because I know who he is. And this is who he is. So prove me wrong Mr. Fouts."

Stevens will be asking to add an emergency agenda item at Tuesday night's city council meeting, asking the mayor, if he is innocent, to provide proof.

In this resolution Stevens is asking the council to have Mayor Fouts submit to a voice recognition analysis, and polygraph test, something Stevens says is the logical next step.

"Confirm or deny it. I'll pay for it," Stevens said. "Right now I estimate it's going to cost me about five grand, but I'll pay for it. Because this has cast a dark shadow over the city of Warren."

The meeting is expected to draw a crowd of city residents, some asking for the mayor's resignation. The mayor is not expected to attend, though he did hold a private meeting with concerned social activists Tuesday afternoon.

"I also want to bring awareness to the mentally challenged and disabled because they need love," said Pastor Mo, from Body of Believers Outreach Ministries. "My wife is disabled. I have a niece who has autism. So it's close to home."

Fox 2 also reached out to a spokesperson for Hackel who says there will be no further comment from their office at this time.

