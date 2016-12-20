Pistons team up with Toys for Tots - 13,000 gifts for families in need Local News Pistons team up with Toys for Tots - 13,000 gifts for families in need



The Pistons' organization and owner Tom Gores is trying to make the holidays brighter teaming up the Toys for Tots, providing more than 13,000 toys and 1,400 bikes to families in need.

"We want people to see what a great foundation Toys for Tots is," said Tanya Van Horn, Gores family spokesperson. "And to also give back to the community in which you live in. So if someone can dig a little bit deeper in their pocket and give back in the community then, we're doing what we're meant to do."

Gores got an assist from a few of his players as Ish Smith and Stanley Johnson stepped in to play the role of Santa's elves.

"My mother used to always tell me it's a blessing to be a blessing," said Smith. "We've been blessed to be put in these situation and opportunities and I'm trying to touch as many people. The Pistons and Tom is doing something special, and I'm excited about it.

"I actually spent more than I was supposed to, but its Christmas time and to give back and bless others is what we are here for."

If you would like to get in on the giving this holiday season, Toys for Tots is always hard at work and you can donate at toysfortots.org

