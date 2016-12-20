Ex-NFL player among 2 men found shot to death on west side

- A former NFL player was found to be the victim of a double homicide in Detroit Tuesday.

Defensive end Robert Eddins and another man were found shot to death inside on home on Pierson, just south of Eight Mile. The gas stove was left on, giving investigators the impression that whomever did this tried to cover up their tracks. Police also did not find any signs of forced entry, leading investigators to believe the victims might have known the suspect.

"There's at least one if not more individuals that just committed a double murder," said Capt. Kurt Worboys, Detroit police.

The two victims were found shot to death inside Eddins' home. Eddins played in 2011 in the NFL with the Buffalo Bills. He also played in college at Ball State and prepped at Detroit Crockett High School.

"He played pro football. We are all proud of him," said Bridget Eddins, his mother. "But it is what it is. (We) don't know what happened."

Family members identified the second victim as Ricky McFarland. Both men were discovered by Eddins’ father, who came to check on his son.

"The last time he had spoken to him was 6 p.m. last evening," she said. "Between then and now is when the crime occurred."

"All they know is they went out last night," Bridget said. "There isn't a car here. There's nothing here. That's his dad's truck. He came here and found him. That's all we know, dead in the basement. Shot."

Police say whoever killed both men also tried to cover up the crime.

"The gas was on from the stove," Worboys said. "The pilots were not lit. It looks like an intentional act."

Investigators say the house had heat and was, in their words, "in good shape except for one room."

"There was one room that was tossed, so it looked like they were looking for something," Worboys said.

Whatever happened inside that house, Bridget says her son wouldn't have lost his life without a fight.

"I know one thing, whoever did it, he wasn't going out like that," Bridget said. "He probably told them to give me your best shot that's how he was."

Police tell us they were found outside a ransacked room.

There's a 24-hour window from 6 p.m. Monday to 6 p.m. Tuesday that is unaccounted for, and anyone who may have information is asked to call Detroit police at (313)596-5200.