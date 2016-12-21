Teen accidentally shot, killed by brother while mom was in the hospital [ ] Hide Caption [ ] Show Caption Photo from FOX 2's Charlie Langton Local News Teen accidentally shot, killed by brother while mom was in the hospital Detroit police are investigating a shooting that killed a teenage boy at a home on the city's east side overnight.

- Detroit police are investigating a shooting that killed a teenage boy at a home on the city's east side early Wednesday morning.

Two brothers were in a home by themselves when the shooting happened. Police say the 16-year-old was shot by his 18-year-old brother.

Police are still investigating the moments leading up to the deadly shooting and say the incident appears accidental but they are still preparing a package to present to the prosecutors office for review.

After being shot in the shoulder, the 16-year-old was rushed to the hospital where we're told he died in surgery. His name has not yet been given.

The shooting happened just before 2 .am. Wednesday at a home in the 700 block of Tennessee Street, which is near Jefferson Avenue and Dickerson Avenue.

A neighbor and a family friend tell FOX 2 that the boys live with their mom, but she's been in the hospital the past few days.

Investigators also say it's not clear who the gun belongs to but it's believed it came from off the street.

FOX 2 tried to speak to the family Wednesday afternoon but we were told it was not a good time.

Just two weeks ago, another teen died in an apparent accidental shooting in Detroit.

The shooting happened on a snow day. Thirteen-year-old Emarjae Watkins was hanging out with friends when the friends found their grandmother's loaded gun. Police say Emarjae was shot in the back and killed.

The grandmother, Lise Cox, and the 13-year-old grandson who police believe pulled the trigger are facing charges.