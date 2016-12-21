2 hospitalized after jogger rescued from Lake St. Clair

- An officer has been hospitalized after helping rescue a man who went into the waters of Lake St. Clair Wednesday morning.

Police responded to the scene in Grosse Pointe Farms after a report of a man going into the water. Both the officer and the man were taken to the hospital after the rescue. Both are listed in stable condition.

FOX 2's Charlie Langton is at the scene and reports that the man was a jogging and fell into the water.

The rescue happened in the area of Lake Shore and Moran roads.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 2 for updates.