Detroit to get world's first IHOP-Applebee's combo restaurant

- The world's first IHOP/Applebee's Grill and Bar combo restaurant is coming to Detroit.

Construction for the restaurant will begin in April 2017 at the Millender Center, which is downtown by the GM Renaissance Center.

The 12,000 square foot restaurant will employ more than 100 people, and will feature several favorite menu items from both Applebee's and IHOP, along with a barista coffee bar.

Julia Stewart, chairman and CEO of DineEquity, Inc., said in a press release that this is the first time these two brands are being brought together under one roof.

"This offers more selections for people as they can find breakfast, lunch and dinner at a single location when they visit, work or stay in Detroit's most iconic building," says Claudia Killeen, manager of Renaissance Center development, General Motors Company.

This is the second Applebee's location in Detroit. It's expected to open later in 2017.

Both franchise locations are owned by Livonia-based Team Schostack Restaurants.