Violent smash-and-grab robbery in Dearborn

- A violent smash and grab inside a jewelry store in Dearborn has left an employee with injuries.

Our chopper flew captured video over Gold Sarafand Jewelry at Warren and Jonathon.

Police say two suspects walked in and beat an employee.

It's not clear if they had a weapon.

Then, they took off with the stolen goods and are still at large.



