City of Detroit renames street Stevie Wonder Avenue

The legendary Motown musician was on hand for the big celebration.

Once Milwaukee Avenue in the city's New Center area is now named after the musical icon.

The unveiling Wednesday afternoon attracted a large crowd at the intersection of Woodward.

Although we are talking about Stevie Wonder, it appears organizers didn't expect this kind of turnout.

The event started a little late, but everyone waited patiently in cold, and seeing Stevie in person made it all worth it.

"I'm a huge fan," Ricardo Morgan said. "I've been a huge fan for most of my life. ... Just getting to hear his voice and hear how thankful and grateful he is to be honored."

City leaders paid tribute to the man who grew up in Motown.

"Stevie Wonder Avenue is now signed, sealed and delivered," said Detroit City Council President Brenda Jones.

"It is now my honor with the authority of the Detroit City Council to name this stretch of road forever Stevie Wonder Avenue and to give you the key to our city and the key to our heart. Thank you Stevie Wonder," said Mayor Mike Dugan.

At the celebration Stevie spoke on unity.

"I want all of us to walk down this street that leads us to a place of humanity," he said.

Since we're in holiday spirit, the icon also spoke about an effort he does in L.A. where he reaches to performers to make it a Merry Christmas for everyone.

He says he hopes to do the same thing next year in Detroit.