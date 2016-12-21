Gov. Snyder says daughter was stalked at height of Flint crisis Local News Gov. Snyder says daughter was stalked at height of Flint crisis For the first time Gov. Rick Snyder revealed that a family member was stalked during the height of the Flint water crisis.

The governor sat down with FOX 2's Tim Skubick to reflect on the crisis over the past year.

He and the First Lady had been through a lot in the last 6 years in office but nothing like this past year.

Snyder repeatedly asserts that the challenges that he and his family faced were not as bad as the families in Flint drinking the contaminated water.

He recounts, however, for the first time, how his family was impacted.

"They were tracking one of the kids and making her life miserable from a personal perspective I feel the tragedy for the people of Flint is awful. In many respects they went through far worse so I always keep that in mind," he said.

But as a dad, how did he resolve these issues?

"In terms of our kids, really worked with her to put into perspective and the challenges of life," he said. "I finally got her to laugh. Cost me a new camera but I got her to understand that this too shall pass and we can work through this together," he said.

During their Sunday night dinners, the family discussed it and within the family he says he found support.

"It was hard, so the whole family helped but Sue in particular," Snyder said.

The First Lady reports that the governor did not poison anybody, as his critics have said.

"People said hwo could he do this? How could he poison these people? They don't know my husband. You wouldn't think anybody in their right mind would go out and poison anyone. My husband is the most ethical person you'd want to meet and this really affected him. It was very emotional," Sue Snyder said.

The governor and First Lady are hoping that 2017 turns out to be better than 2016.