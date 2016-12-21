Canton family loses everything in fire just before Christmas Local News Canton family loses everything in fire just before Christmas A fire ripped through a Canton home leaving a family and three kids with nothing just a week before Christmas.

But the community is stepping up to get them back on their feet.

It was a devastating fire Monday night on Ryegate Street in Canton Township.

A family left home for a short time to run some errands and returned back to flames.

"When I got to the door and realized this is a real fire. This is our house," said Keisha Van Buren.

A few days later, Van Buren is still fighting to get the words out.

"We have nothing,” Van Buren said.

“All of that can be replaced, it’s OK," said Julius Green.

Although the family lost everything in the house fire Monday night, neighbors on Ryegate are coming together to help them out right before Christmas.

Donations continue to come from perfect strangers, bringing clothing and toys.

The husband and wife's three children, ages 11, 5, and 3 appear to remain in good spirits.

This effort also includes a neighbor who lost her husband in a house fire years ago, and being someone who knows tragedy, that neighbor is giving words of encouragement.

"She said she didn't have anything," Marianne Ruest-LaPrell said. "I pulled her close and whispered in her in ear, and I said you still have your children, you have your husband, you have you. You’re all together. And I said everything else can be replaced."

The neighbors have started a GoFundMe account -- CLICK HERE to contribute what you can.

Fortunately, they are insured, but rebuilding will still be a long process.

"You have so much coming at you," Van Buren said. "They did this on their own. They kicked into gear. It's awesome.

The cause of the fire has not yet been released.