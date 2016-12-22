Matthew Stafford & wife adopt family of killed Detroit police officer Myron Jarrett Local News Matthew Stafford & wife adopt family of killed Detroit police officer Myron Jarrett The Detroit Police Department had a special Santa Claus along with them to help the family of a fallen brother in their ranks: Matthew Stafford.

The Detroit Police Department had a special Santa Claus along with them to help the family of a fallen brother in their ranks: Matthew Stafford.

The Lions quarterback joined the effort to help the family of Detroit Police Corporal Myron Jarrett. He was killed by a hit-and-run driver during a traffic stop Oct. 28.

On Wednesday, a crowd gathered at McShane's Irish Pub. It was thicker than normal for a Wednesday night because it was full of police and Stafford and his family.

Fallen DPD officer Myron Jarrett laid to rest after dying in hit and run

"I have a daughter that's a senior in high school so she's really taking it hard and her father won't be there for her graduation so it's very difficult for her. So this is going to be double for her not having him for the holidays as well as not being at her graduation in June," his wife, Sacha Jarrett, said.

Detroit police are doing all they can to make sure Jarrett's widow and the children he left behind aren't forgotten.

The Detroit Police's 12th precinct, the Police Academy, and the recruiting division organized the fundraiser to help Sacha and their four children.

They held a silent auction and raffle for sports memorabilia including a baseball signed by J.D. Martinez, pucks inked by Danny Dekeyser and Henrik Zetterberg, and jerseys signed by Lions legend Barry Sanders and current star quarterback Matthew Stafford.

As it turns out, Stafford also plays Santa.

He and Mrs. Claus - his wife, Kelly - adopted the Jarrett family for Christmas and delivered gifts to their home on Wednesday morning.

They couldn't do it Christmas morning - the Lions will be a bit busy trying to clinch a playoff spot - so instead they arrived Wednesday morning for an early Christmas.

"Matthew Stafford and his wife are so sweet and he's so down to earth. He's such a regular guy, I didn't know. He came to my home, he seemed like he was very comfortable there he communicated with my kids and I just appreciate what they did for my family this Christmas," Sacha said.

Slain Detroit officer identified, suspect in custody

The family also received a plaque from Detroit's Lieutenant and Sergeant's Association.

"This is just an indication of the family that we have in the DPD. Corporal Jarrett was a part of our family and this is also a way of saying that we never forget," Police Chief James Craig said.



"I really want to let them know that I appreciate everything, the outpouring of support for my kids has been overwhelming and I'm just so happy," Sacha said.

Chief James Craig says the city is plans on naming a street after Corporal Jarrett. It's going to be in the same area where the 8 year veteran was struck and killed by a hit and run driver.