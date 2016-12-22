Fire at 555 Building in Birmingham

- Crews worked to put out a fire at the 555 Building in Birmingham Thursday morning.

According to crews on scene, the fire started in the 14th floor and spread to the 15th floor. Seven different fire departments responded to the scene.

The Five Five Five Building is on Old Woodward Avenue, with residential space on the top and commercial space on the lower levels. The entire building was evacuated and nobody inside the building was injured.

SkyFOX was over the scene for about a half hour. Smoke was visible coming out of the top floor of the building.

Old Woodward Avenue was closed early in the afternoon from Maple Road to Lincoln Street as crews work to put out the fire, but has since reopened.

It's not known right now what caused the fire.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 2 for updates.