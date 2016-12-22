Man charged after teen brother dies in shooting

- A Detroit man is being charged after his teenage brother died in what appears to be an accidental shooting earlier this week.

The shooting happened early Wednesday morning at their house in the 700 block of Tennessee Street on the city's east side. A neighbor and a family friend told FOX 2 the brothers were there by themselves while their mother was in the hospital.

Aavaire Johnson, 18, is being charged with Manslaughter; Aiming without Malice; Careless Discharge of a Weapon; and Felony Firearm. Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy says Johnson was playing with his brother and pointing a handgun at him when it discharged.

His brother, 16-year-old Shawn Johnson, was rushed to the hospital where we're told he passed away in surgery.

Investigators haven't said yet who owns the gun. Police have said the shooting appears to be an accident.

Just a few weeks ago, another teen died in an accidental shooting in Detroit.

The shooting happened on a snow day. Thirteen-year-old Emarjae Watkins was hanging out with friends when the friends found their grandmother's loaded gun. Police say Emarjae was shot in the back and killed.

The grandmother, Lise Cox, and the 13-year-old grandson who police believe pulled the trigger are facing charges.