University of Michigan football player Grant Perry charged with sexual assault

A University of Michigan football player was arraigned on Wednesday on several charges restated to a sexual assault in East Lansing in October.

Grant Perry was arraigned on one felony count of assaulting, battering, resisting or obstructing an officer, two misdemeanor counts of fourth-degree criminal sexual assault and underage drinking.

Perry, originally from Royal Oak, is accused of inappropriately touching a female who was waiting in a line outside of a bar in East Lansing.

East Lansing Police spokesman Lt. Scott Wriggelsworth said that when they arrived at the scene, they tried to grab him and had to chase him down. Amid the chaos, Wriggelsworth said an officer suffered a minor hand injury

The 19-year-old is a sophomore wide receiver for the University of Michigan and turned himself in to police on Wednesday. He was released on his own recognizance.

Perry played in 7 games for the Wolverines. He caught 13 balls and scored one touchdown.

The University of Michigan athletic department released this statement on Thursday: