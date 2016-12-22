Falling house finally demolished after being an eyesore for years Local News Falling house finally demolished after being an eyesore for years A lady who lives next door to a house in Detroit that partially collapsed this weekend says it's been in bad shape for years.

Morris says she was cooking at her house on Webb Street Saturday when her neighbor came over and told her the house next door is about to fall.

"By the time he got back across the street, we heard a big loud boom. The porch fell in. Then, about 10-15 minutes later, the side fell in and hit my house," she says.

She was very concerned and angry, because the house could collapse further.

So, FOX 2 Problem Solvers came out to her neighborhood Saturday and put a call in to the mayor's office. An inspector concluded the property needed to be demolished immediately -- and it has been.

"This was in the pipeline in October for Demolition; it was progressing along that path. We found out on Saturday that it had collapsed, so we accelerated the pipeline to today. This should be cleaned up in seven days," says Brian Farkas.

Fortunately, the property did not collapse any further to cause any more damage to Morris's home.

"I thank God that it wasn't worse than what it was," she says.

This Detroit native who has lived at her home on Webb Street for more than 30 years just hopes more phone calls, such as hers, will be taken seriously.

"I think when they call and inquire about the property next door to them needs coming down, I think they should send someone out, let them check it out and make sure that they get it taken care of," she suggests.

The Director of Special Projects says if a resident in the City comes across a property they feel needs to be demolished right away, they should call their district manager or the building department at 1-844-DET-DEMO.