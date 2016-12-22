Water leaking from fire hydrant since June freezes over Local News Water leaking from fire hydrant since June freezes over Driving down a sheet of ice, those living on Iverness Street on Detroit's west side hope the city will finally fix a fire hydrant that they say has been running since this summer.

"We've been calling and calling the water department and we haven't gotten any results. So, now, with winter, ice -- this is the results that we have," says Lori Mann.

Neighbors say driving on their street is like maneuvering an obstacle course. Neighbors have resorted to carrying out boiling water in pots to try and help them get through. While our FOX 2 crew was there, we even say a garbage truck that couldn't pass.

"I missed a day of work today because I couldn't get out," Mann adds.

Robert Bowers tells us that, all week, he's been helping his neighbors whose cars are getting stuck in the ice. He says the running hydrant is even causing problems for his basement.

"It floods everyday. Good thing I have a sump pump," he says.

FOX 2 Problem Solvers called the city for answers. Officials with the Detroit Water and Sewerage Department say they have no prior record of previous calls about the hydrant, but our crew saw an out-of-service tag on the hydrant.

They also say they have a hydrant crew and ice removal/salting team on the way to the area. The ice removal team will break up the ice and salt the area, and then the hydrant crew will disconnect the water hydrant.

Repairs on the hydrant have been scheduled for Friday.

In the meantime, though, residents say the City would respond sooner to their concerns.